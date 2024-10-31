Pedestrian killed on 145th - driver flees the scene

The incident took place on 145th near Stone

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024 around 6:30pm, a 23 year old Shoreline woman was crossing NE 145th near Stone when she was struck and killed by a vehicle which fled the scene.





The vehicle was driving eastbound on NE 145th in lane one of two. The pedestrian was crossing from north to south.





The vehicle was a 2007 GMC Yukon UT like this one

The vehicle was a black 2007 GMC Yukon UT.





The name of the female has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.





No further information has been released.





The state patrol has jurisdiction as 145 is a state highway (SR 523). Case 24-020127







