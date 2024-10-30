What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? October 30 – November 5
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
October 30 – November 5
This week is full of events to celebrate the season and connect with the community. Kick off Halloween with treats and photo ops at the Shoreline Town & Country Market on October 31.
Shoreline's Halloween Kickoff at Shoreline Town & Country
Thursday, October 31, 2024
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Start your Halloween right with snacks and treats at T&C. Before heading out for your trick or treating fun, swing by Shoreline T&C for our Halloween kickoff! We'll have hot dogs and cupcakes for hungry little monsters, and we'll be handing out treat bags prefilled with goodies to get your terrifying tykes started. Make sure to come in costume and make the most of our fall and halloween-themed photo stand-ins! It'll be spooktacular!
Talk Time Class
Friday, November 1, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
The Giving Table - Supporting the Shoreline Community College Foundation
Friday, November 1, 2024
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Shoreline Community College PUB Building 9000, Main Dining Room
At the Shoreline Community College Foundation Giving Table event this year, you will meet Mohammad. Mohammad grew up in Kabul and worked for the NATO and US Forces stationed there. In 2021, he and his wife were evacuated from Afghanistan, since it was no longer safe for people like Mohammad who had helped the US Forces. Arriving in New Jersey as a refugee, Mohammad and his wife were relocated to Washington. When you support events like this, you give students who have faced extraordinary challenges the opportunity to build a new life and achieve their dreams. Your gift is an investment in resilience, hope, and a brighter future for people who have overcome incredible obstacles. RSVP here.
LAF Tech Comedy Night - Shoreline
Friday, November 1, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite
Come out and join a fun evening with friends, laughter and fun! Food provided by Jersey's Great Food and Spirits! We can't wait to LAF with you!
* These are Adult shows. You bring kids, you take responsibility for any adult content they hear *
PLEASE READ ALL DETAILS BELOW RE: EVENT:
• PRE-PAY Ticket price: $20 (discount automatically shows online)
• ONSITE/at Door ticket price: $25
PRE-PAY LINK: https://square.link/u/U0ETbIIC
(for multiple tickets, simply click the "+ sign" to whatever denomination you need.
Arrive as early as 6:00 pm, Improv starts at 7:15pm, Comedy starts at 7:30pm sharp. No reservations. Get seats, order food and drinks, enjoy!
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Saturday, November 2, 2024
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spartan Recreation Center
Join family and friends as we remember and honor special people from our lives who have passed away. Enjoy music, dance, and hands-on activities. Come prepared to purchase food from the food truck onsite. The City appreciates the support of Shorelake Arts for this event.
Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com
