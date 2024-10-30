Then, November begins with the Giving Table luncheon supporting Shoreline Community College Foundation, Comedy Night presented by LAF Tech, a scenic neighborhood walk from Hillwood to Richmond Highlands, and a Dia de los Muertos celebration at Spartan Recreation Center.

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? October 30 – November 5 This week is full of events to celebrate the season and connect with the community. Kick off Halloween with treats and photo ops at the Shoreline Town & Country Market on October 31.





Shoreline's Halloween Kickoff at Shoreline Town & Country



Thursday, October 31, 2024



2:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Start your Halloween right with snacks and treats at T&C. Before heading out for your trick or treating fun, swing by Shoreline T&C for our Halloween kickoff! We'll have hot dogs and cupcakes for hungry little monsters, and we'll be handing out treat bags prefilled with goodies to get your terrifying tykes started. Make sure to come in costume and make the most of our fall and halloween-themed photo stand-ins! It'll be spooktacular!







Talk Time Class



Friday, November 1, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







The Giving Table - Supporting the Shoreline Community College Foundation



Friday, November 1, 2024



11:30 AM - 1:00 PM



At the Shoreline Community College Foundation Giving Table event this year, you will meet Mohammad. Mohammad grew up in Kabul and worked for the NATO and US Forces stationed there. In 2021, he and his wife were evacuated from Afghanistan, since it was no longer safe for people like Mohammad who had helped the US Forces. Arriving in New Jersey as a refugee, Mohammad and his wife were relocated to Washington. When you support events like this, you give students who have faced extraordinary challenges the opportunity to build a new life and achieve their dreams. Your gift is an investment in resilience, hope, and a brighter future for people who have overcome incredible obstacles. RSVP here.







LAF Tech Comedy Night - Shoreline



Friday, November 1, 2024



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Come out and join a fun evening with friends, laughter and fun! Food provided by Jersey's Great Food and Spirits! We can't wait to LAF with you!



* These are Adult shows. You bring kids, you take responsibility for any adult content they hear *



PLEASE READ ALL DETAILS BELOW RE: EVENT:



• PRE-PAY Ticket price: $20 (discount automatically shows online)



• ONSITE/at Door ticket price: $25



(for multiple tickets, simply click the "+ sign" to whatever denomination you need.



Arrive as early as 6:00 pm, Improv starts at 7:15pm, Comedy starts at 7:30pm sharp. No reservations. Get seats, order food and drinks, enjoy!







