Community Wellness Clinics held monthly for cats in low income families
Sunday, October 27, 2024
|Wellness clinic at SAFe
Photo courtesy SAFe
At Seattle Area Feline Rescue, SAFe, we believe in supporting cats and the humans who love them. In following this mission, we’re excited to announce that SAFe Rescue is now offering monthly wellness clinics, assisting cats owned by low-income individuals by providing low-cost care and services.
These clinics are offered to help support families who need wellness services for their feline companions. Please note that at this time, we are not able to help with sick or injured animals, and we are only able to offer services and care for cats at this time.
SAFe Rescue’s monthly Community Wellness Clinics are held inside of our Community Lobby located at Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Our next clinic date is scheduled for Monday, November 18th.
Appointments are required. Please do not show up without an appointment. More information, prices, and appointment scheduling here
To receive services, Washington state guidelines require that you attest that you qualify based on your household income. If you need additional financial support, we may be able to lower the fees. Please reach out to us at clinic@seattleareafelinerescue.org if you need additional assistance.
