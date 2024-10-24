ICHS offering free Mpox vaccinations at event in Shoreline October 28, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024

FREE community Mpox vaccination event at ICHS Shoreline.

The free vaccination event will be on the following day:
  • Monday, October 28, 2024 from 9:30am-3:30pm
ICHS - Shoreline
16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, 2nd Floor

Individuals do not have to be an ICHS patient to join. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.

Community members who are interested in getting the Mpox vaccine or have any questions, call or text Omar Ramos (Lead Health Educator - HIV) directly at 206-533-2666, or send an email to OmarR@ichs.com.


