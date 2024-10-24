ICHS offering free Mpox vaccinations at event in Shoreline October 28, 2024
Thursday, October 24, 2024
The free vaccination event will be on the following day:
16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, 2nd Floor
Individuals do not have to be an ICHS patient to join. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.
Community members who are interested in getting the Mpox vaccine or have any questions, call or text Omar Ramos (Lead Health Educator - HIV) directly at 206-533-2666, or send an email to OmarR@ichs.com.
- Monday, October 28, 2024 from 9:30am-3:30pm
