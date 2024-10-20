Hillwood Neighborhood restores salmon sculptures at Einstein Middle School - dedication November 8, 2024

The male salmon was removed from its pipe support by HNA board members and friends. Because of the heavier, arched body it took more strong arms to move it safely to the transport van. Photo by Hannah Connaughton

Hillwood Neighborhood Association (HNA) is happy to announce that the Einstein Salmon have been fully re-envisioned and restored and are ready to be installed. Hillwood Neighborhood Association (HNA) is happy to announce that the Einstein Salmon have been fully re-envisioned and restored and are ready to be installed.





Following removal of the male salmon from Einstein, it was mounted in the nearby outdoor studio. Both sculptures could be fully rotated on the stand. Photo by Hannah Connaughton.

Einstein Middle School, our Shoreline Neighborhood mini-grant partner, will host the dedication of the sculptures on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10:30am at the Einstein Middle School, our Shoreline Neighborhood mini-grant partner, will host the dedication of the sculptures onat the intersection of 3rd NW and NW 195th in Hillwood.





After a full sanding and the repair of damaged fins, the female salmon receives two coats of gesso, a common undercoating for paintings, by HNA board members Paul Lewing and George Downs. Photo by Hannah Connaughton.

HNA has created a wonderful project page with photos about the history of the project. HNA has created a wonderful project page with photos about the history of the project. You can see it here.





Board members Hannah Connaughton and Jocelyn Asher mix colors and do detail work on the fish's head. Photo courtesy HNA

The public is invited to join the students and staff of Einstein to watch the unveiling and celebrate the installation of these notable public artworks. The public is invited to join the students and staff of Einstein to watch the unveiling and celebrate the installation of these notable public artworks.





Photo by Hannah Connaughton

Here is a peek at the stage one skin color of the female salmon. The designs chosen featured spawning colors of the Coho salmon.





The Hillwood Neighborhood is located in north central Shoreline, bounded by 205th, Aurora, Richmond Beach Road, and 8th NW. Information about HNA can be found here







