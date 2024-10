Second half of 2024 property taxes due October 31

King County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, have untilto pay the second half of their 2024 bill. After that date, late charges will be added to the tax bill.

To participate, property owners must sign an agreement with King County Treasury. If participating owners also have a mortgage, they need to notify their lender about the payment plan. The program is administered through a third-party vendor and monthly payments are credited to the property tax account once the terms of the payment plan are met. For more information on the payment plan program, please visit kingcounty.gov/PaymentPlans For questions about the tax bill or other tax payment information, visit kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax , contact King County Treasury Operations at propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-2890.Information on exemption and deferral programs for seniors, people with disabilities, or other qualifying conditions can be obtained from the King County Assessor's Office at TaxRelief.kingcounty.gov , by emailing exemptions.assessments@kingcounty.gov , or calling 206-296-3920.