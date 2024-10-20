Second half of 2024 property taxes due October 31



King County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, have until Thursday, October 31, 2024 to pay the second half of their 2024 bill. After that date, late charges will be added to the tax bill.

Online using King County's secure online eCommerce system at kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax. Taxpayers may pay with a credit card, debit card, or an electronic check. A service fee applies to this option. While on the website, taxpayers can also sign up to receive text or email reminders about tax due dates.

By mail if postmarked no later than October 31, 2024. Payments should be addressed to King County Treasury, 201 S. Jackson St., Suite 710, Seattle, WA 98104. Please include the property tax account number on the check or money order. Taxpayers do not need to include a tax statement with the payment as long as the property tax account number is on the check or money order and payment is for the exact amount due. Cash should not be sent through the mail.

In person at the King County Customer Service Center, 201 S. Jackson St., second floor, in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood. CSC hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. In-person payments can be made by credit card, debit card, check or money order, or cash.

By secure drop box located on the corner of Second Avenue and South Jackson Street. The drop box is available from 8:30am to 4:30pm weekdays. Drop box payments should be made by check or money order. Cash should not be left in the drop box.

To help taxpayers impacted by economic hardship, King County has a payment plan program available for real property homes, commercial businesses, land, and mobile homes. Statutory late charges are calculated into payment plans.









To participate, property owners must sign an agreement with King County Treasury. If participating owners also have a mortgage, they need to notify their lender about the payment plan. The program is administered through a third-party vendor and monthly payments are credited to the property tax account once the terms of the payment plan are met. For more information on the payment plan program, please visit kingcounty.gov/PaymentPlans For questions about the tax bill or other tax payment information, visit kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax , contact King County Treasury Operations at propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-2890. Information on exemption and deferral programs for seniors, people with disabilities, or other qualifying conditions can be obtained from the King County Assessor's Office at TaxRelief.kingcounty.gov , by emailing exemptions.assessments@kingcounty.gov , or calling 206-296-3920.

To make the payment process easier, King County provides several ways for property owners to pay their taxes quickly and conveniently. Payments can be made: