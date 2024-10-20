HomeTechHacker: Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Top 5 Personal Cybersecurity Practices

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Top 5 Personal Cybersecurity Practices





October isn't just about pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters—it's also Cybersecurity Awareness Month! While cyber threats may not be as fun as picking out Halloween costumes, protecting your personal information online is extremely important.





We're all connected, from smartphones to smart fridges. That means we're also potential targets for cybercriminals looking to steal personal information or cause trouble. The good news – you don’t need to be a tech expert to stay safe online.





Here are five simple personal cybersecurity practices to help keep your data safe, whether you’re at home or out and about.





Use strong passwords 1. Use Strong, Unique Passwords





Let's start with the basics. If you're still using "password123" or your pet’s name for all your accounts, it's time for an upgrade. The more complex and unique your passwords are, the harder it is for hackers to crack them.



Pro tip: Use a password manager to help keep track of all those complicated passwords. No one has time to remember a hundred different passwords!





2. Turn on Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)









Think of two-factor authentication (2FA ) like locking the front door and then putting on the deadbolt. It adds an extra layer of security by requiring not just a password but also something else—like a code sent to your phone.

Sure, it might take an extra 10 seconds, but it's worth it to keep cyber creeps out of your accounts.





Be wary of phishing emails 3. Be Wary of Phishing Emails









No, phishing isn't a new hobby you can try at the lake. Phishing emails are those sneaky messages that pretend to be from someone you trust, like your bank or favorite online store. They usually try to trick you into giving up personal information or clicking on suspicious links.

Here’s a simple rule: If something feels “off” about an email—like weird spelling mistakes or urgent language—don’t click the link. And if it says you won the lottery… sorry, but it’s too good to be true.





4. Keep Your Software Updated





You know those annoying reminders to update your phone, computer, or apps? Turns out, they’re not just there to make your day difficult. Software updates often include important security patches to fix vulnerabilities hackers could exploit.





Make sure your devices are set to automatically update so you can stay protected without lifting a finger.





5. Secure Your Home Network





Your home network is like the digital version of your front door, so it’s worth making sure it’s locked down. Start by using a strong Wi-Fi password—something more creative than "WiFi123"—and make sure your router’s settings are up-to-date with the latest encryption.









Want a detailed step-by-step guide to securing your home network? Check out my book, The Personal Cybersecurity Manual , which walks you through how to keep your home network secure. And if you want a more hands-on approach, my course, Personal Cybersecurity Protection , covers everything from password management to avoiding phishing attacks—perfect for DIYers who want to take charge of their online safety.

Stay Safe This Cybersecurity Awareness Month





Cybersecurity doesn’t have to be complicated. You can protect yourself from common online threats without having to become a tech genius. So, enjoy the pumpkin spice and take a few minutes to ensure your online safety is as secure as your front door.



