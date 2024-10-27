City mascot Hank Heron lands near Kenmore's ballot drop box at City Hall.

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

Election Day is coming up on November 5, 2024! King County Elections will host a vote center at Kenmore City Hall on November 2, 4, and 5.





King County vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and to provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot.





Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

November 4: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

November 5: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

You can also return your ballot to the drop box at Kenmore City Hall on the west side of building (68th Avenue). Only open during election cycles, your ballot must be returned to a ballot drop box by 8pm on Election Day.





Plan ahead to avoid lines.







