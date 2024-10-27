Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall

Sunday, October 27, 2024

City mascot Hank Heron lands near Kenmore's ballot drop box at City Hall.
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

Election Day is coming up on November 5, 2024! King County Elections will host a vote center at Kenmore City Hall on November 2, 4, and 5. 

King County vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and to provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot. 

Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.

Kenmore vote center hours of operation:
  • November 2: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • November 4: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • November 5: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

You can also return your ballot to the drop box at Kenmore City Hall on the west side of building (68th Avenue). Only open during election cycles, your ballot must be returned to a ballot drop box by 8pm on Election Day. 

Plan ahead to avoid lines.


Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  