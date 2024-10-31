Letter to the Editor: We must vote NO on I-2117

To the Editor:





Shoreline, we must vote NO on I-2117. This initiative is designed to mislead, preying on financial anxieties while ultimately increasing financial harm if passed.





The Climate Commitment Act currently funds essential programs like wildfire mitigation, energy rebates, public health initiatives, and public transit—all of which would lose funding if I-2117 succeeds. We can’t afford to cut these crucial protections.





With urgent climate action needed, it’s critical to support those facing climate-related risks to their health, safety, and livelihoods. Our costs will go up substantially if I-2117 is passed. Protect our communities and vote NO on I-2117.