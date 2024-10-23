Travels with Charlie: New Mini-Wetlands Concepts

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Storm catchment pond
Photo by Gordon Snyder
By Gordon Snyder

Charlie and I found ourselves in the Boise area for family baby showers. So we had time to explore some new areas around Meridian and spotted some cattails.

Found the new Ada County facilities that were built using new Mini-Wetlands concepts to manage storm water rather than thru culverts and storm drainages.

Broadleaf Cattails
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Simple construction planning incorporated wetlands concepts. They included the hardy Broadleaf Cattails.

Small wetlands. Photo by Gordon Snyder

After a few years, no erosion. Just small little wetlands scattered around that enhance the neighborhood environment. Full of chirping birds and certainly more fun for Charlie too.

More fun for Charlie
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Nice Job Everyone.

Check out the small areas when you spot one. Lots happening in this small spots.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  