Travels with Charlie: New Mini-Wetlands Concepts

Storm catchment pond

Charlie and I found ourselves in the Boise area for family baby showers. So we had time to explore some new areas around Meridian and spotted some cattails.





Found the new Ada County facilities that were built using new Mini-Wetlands concepts to manage storm water rather than thru culverts and storm drainages.





Broadleaf Cattails

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Simple construction planning incorporated wetlands concepts. They included the hardy Broadleaf Cattails.





Small wetlands. Photo by Gordon Snyder

After a few years, no erosion. Just small little wetlands scattered around that enhance the neighborhood environment. Full of chirping birds and certainly more fun for Charlie too.





More fun for Charlie

Photo by Gordon Snyder Nice Job Everyone.





Check out the small areas when you spot one. Lots happening in this small spots.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







