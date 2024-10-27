Sound Transit overnight closure of NB I-5 on ramp and I-5 lane from NE 175th to NE 190th
Sunday, October 27, 2024
They will also close the NE 175th St to northbound I-5 on-ramp.
Crews will be doing barrier work and roadway sign setting as part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.
Monday, Oct. 28, through Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11pm to 5am the following mornings.
