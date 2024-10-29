The First Community Climate Action Fair

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Celebrating Climate Action

Community volunteers, activists, students and seniors are engaged with the issues around climate change. Our local communities are better for the engagement

The Lake Forest Park Climate Action plan has been accepted by the City Council. The plan highlights the goals of reducing local emissions, enhancing our environment and building resiliency.

Miyawaki Forest project table at the Climate Action Fair

StreamKeepers, the Tree Board, the Miyawaki Forest project, the Water District, Friends of North Creek, and so many more groups participated in the first Community Climate Action Fair.

Local groups are making a difference:
  • Join the LFP in Action Book Club for information click here.
  • Plant a Miyawaki Forest on your property, and visit the Shoreline Urban Miyawaki Forest You are invited to the forest’s birthday December 8, 2024 at 3PM for more information click here.
  • Monitor stream health
  • Find out why large trees do more environmental “work” than small trees. Join the tree board.
  • Join the Climate Action Block Leaders to build a resilient community of individuals who support each other and their neighbors in taking meaningful action regarding the climate crisis.
  • Redeveloping public lands
  • Enhancing water sourcing and protecting aquifers
  • CATS -- Community Action Training School
  • Plans for lighting that is fish friendly
The Climate Fair also highlighted a Climate Hub.

The wall to the right of the stage at Third Place Commons was mocked up to show what a Climate Hub might look like. The wall was papered and posters, information and questions were written on the papered wall.

What are the plans for the Climate Hub?

Imagine the wall to the right of the stage with a mural. The mural will be an opportunity for the community to be involved in the painting. Bulletin boards will be on cork boards and there will be a temperature timeline. 

If you are interested in staying connected to the climate hub send an email to lfpclimatehub@gmail.com  The Climate Hub will be coming early in 2025.


