Last minute voting instructions
Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Ballot box in the rain garden at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
For those who have not yet voted in this historic election:
Voter registration deadlines. Monday, October 28, 2024 is the final day to register to vote online for this election. Following Monday’s deadline, voters can come see us in person at one of our Vote Centers (ours is in Kenmore)
Vote Centers. King County Elections is open now in Renton for in-person service and will open six off-site locations starting on Saturday, November 2.
Located in Bellevue, Federal Way, Kenmore, Kent, and Seattle, in addition to our Renton Headquarters, Vote Centers are available to help voters get registered, get a replacement ballot, and have accessible voting units available for voters with disabilities.
- We strongly recommend that voters come to see us on Saturday, November 2 as the closer it is to 8pm on Election Day, the more likely they are to encounter lines with their fellow last-minute voters.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes & Returning Your Ballot. There are 84 official ballot drop box locations in King County. Voters can find a full list of locations on our website. Over 97% of registered voters live within a 3-mile radius of a ballot drop box.
- Our closest drop boxes are at the 192nd Park n Ride, the Shoreline Library, and LFP City Hall. Going south, there is a drop box in Lake City and at the Broadview Library on Greenwood.
We recommend that voters return their ballot by drop box in the final days of voting to ensure it’s received as on-time.
If mailing their ballot, we recommend voters get it back out in their mailbox by Friday, November 1 to ensure it gets the all-important on-time postmark of Election Day or before.
Ballot Alerts & Tracking Your Ballot. King County Elections offers Ballot Alerts, text and email alerts about where your ballot is in the process, from when it’s mailed to when it’s counted. Voters can subscribe to Ballot Alerts one time and then be set for all future elections (until/unless they choose to unsubscribe, of course). Ballot Alerts is the fastest way to learn of a signature challenge.
It’s simple to sign up through the online ballot tracker.
You will get an alert saying your ballot has been mailed to you, then one saying they have received your ballot, then one that your signature has been verified (whew!). After that you will get a notice saying your ballot has been counted.
