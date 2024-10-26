Last minute voting instructions

we recommend voters get it back outto ensure it gets the all-important on-time postmark of Election Day or before.. King County Elections offers Ballot Alerts, text and email alerts about where your ballot is in the process, from when it’s mailed to when it’s counted. Voters can subscribe to Ballot Alerts one time and then be set for all future elections (until/unless they choose to unsubscribe, of course). Ballot Alerts is the fastest way to learn of a signature challenge.You will get an alert saying your ballot has been mailed to you, then one saying they have received your ballot, then one that your signature has been verified (whew!). After that you will get a notice saying your ballot has been counted.