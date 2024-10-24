Shoreline City Council unanimously passes Resolution No. 534 opposing passage of Initiative 2066
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Resolution 534, expressing their collective opposition to Initiative 2066, which is on the November ballot.
According to the explanatory statement from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, I-2066 would require utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to eligible customers; prevent state approval of rate plans requiring or incentivizing gas service termination, restrict access to gas service, or make it cost-prohibitive; and prohibit the state energy code, localities, and air pollution control agencies from penalizing gas use.
It would repeal certain sections of the Decarbonization Act passed by the legislature in 2023, including planning requirements for cost-effective electrification and prohibitions on gas rebates and incentives.
Resolution No. 534 expresses the Council’s “collective position in opposition to Washington State Initiative No. 2066 because, if passed, this initiative
- (a) undermines statewide efforts that support, augment, and are in alignment with, the City of Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan and K4C Joint Letter of Commitment for Climate Change Actions; and
- (b) would preempt the City’s authority to pass local laws disincentivizing the use of natural gas.
