Shoreline Teen Center and teen programs presents High School after-game party Friday October 25, 2024
Thursday, October 24, 2024
High School exclusive event this Friday at Spartan recreation Center at 9:00pm to 11:00pm.
After the game party is posted after the annual Shorewood versus Shorecrest football game.
We will have music, dancing, Open gym, and lots of free pizza!
All youth 9th through 12th grade are welcome but please bring some form of identification like your ASB card.
If you have more questions, please email Hayden at hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov
(Shoreline Public Schools is providing information about this activity as a service to our families and students. This activity is NOT sponsored by the District and the District assumes no responsibility for conduct or safety of the activity. In consideration for the privilege to distribute these materials, the School District shall be held harmless from any cause of action, claim, or petition filed in any court or administrative tribunal arising out of the distribution of these materials, including all costs, attorney’s fees, and judgments or award.)
