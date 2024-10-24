Scots Football falls to league leading Monroe Bearcats 10-18-2024
Thursday, October 24, 2024
WesCo 3A South football
October 18, 2024
Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest 14 – Monroe 42
Overall record: 4-3
|#8 Ben Chesnut takes the handoff with #21 Kenneth Adams leading the way
Shorecrest lost the toss and kicked off. With Pavel Tatarinov aiming the ball beyond the first line of Monroe players, it bounced Shorecrest’s way and was recovered by the Scots on Monroe’s 30 yard line.
Scot’s ball! A few plays later on 4th down from the Monroe 22, Tatarinov had a rare miss, leaving a 37 yard field goal short while kicking into a stiff south wind. Monroe ball.
|#56 Michael Murry bears down on Monroe QB Logan Manson
On the ensuing Bearcat drive senior Ben Chesnut, who has been performing acrobatics with the ball all season, pulled off another with an interception. Scots ball! Chesnut had a great night on the offensive side of the ball as well, leading all receivers for Shorecrest with four catches and 86 yards.
|#10 Danny Stephenson uses his blockers to gain another first down
Unfortunately for the home team, an upset was not in the offing as Monroe scored on a kickoff return and three more times, on big plays – with breakaway scores of 35 yards (pass to Aaron Clifton); 55 yards (Ireland Guthrie); and 35 yards (Carl Watson III).
|#5 Charlie Chin outruns the Bearcat’s defense as their team watches, alarmed
Big game coming up this week! Shorecrest will face off against district rival Shorewood which is 5-2 in the annual Rotary Cup contest at 7pm at Shoreline Stadium Friday October 26, 2024.
--Sports Desk
