Scots Football falls to league leading Monroe Bearcats 10-18-2024

WesCo 3A South football

October 18, 2024

Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest 14 – Monroe 42

Overall record: 4-3





#8 Ben Chesnut takes the handoff with #21 Kenneth Adams leading the way





Scot’s ball! A few plays later on 4th down from the Monroe 22, Tatarinov had a rare miss, leaving a 37 yard field goal short while kicking into a stiff south wind. Monroe ball.





#56 Michael Murry bears down on Monroe QB Logan Manson





#10 Danny Stephenson uses his blockers to gain another first down





#5 Charlie Chin outruns the Bearcat’s defense as their team watches, alarmed





--Sports Desk









There was much anticipation at Shoreline Stadium last Friday night as the hometown Highlanders hosted the Monroe Bearcats, who came to town with a 6-1 record and a top 10 ranking in the State 3A polls.Shorecrest lost the toss and kicked off. Withaiming the ball beyond the first line of Monroe players, it bounced Shorecrest’s way and was recovered by the Scots on Monroe’s 30 yard line.On the ensuing Bearcat drive senior, who has been performing acrobatics with the ball all season, pulled off another with an interception. Scots ball!had a great night on the offensive side of the ball as well, leading all receivers for Shorecrest with four catches and 86 yards.After a Monroe drive culminated with QB Logan Manson’s TD run for the first score, Monroe led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Shorecrest’s drive down the field also ended with a quarterback run, as senior, on 4th and 2 from the Monroe 10, stretched across the goal line to tie the game 7-7.would finish with 94 yards on 22 carries for the night, scoring both of Shorecrest’s touchdowns.Unfortunately for the home team, an upset was not in the offing as Monroe scored on a kickoff return and three more times, on big plays – with breakaway scores of 35 yards (pass to Aaron Clifton); 55 yards (Ireland Guthrie); and 35 yards (Carl Watson III).Defensively, the Scots were led by Seniorwho had a season high seven tackles for the night.Shorecrest will face off against district rival Shorewood which is 5-2 in the annual Rotary Cup contest at 7pm at Shoreline Stadium Friday October 26, 2024.