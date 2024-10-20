Kenmore Police at Special Olympics' Northwest Regional Bowling competition

Photo courtesy Kenmore police

Kenmore Police had the pleasure of helping Special Olympics of Washington with the Northwest Regional Bowling competition at Kenmore Lanes.





The event included opening ceremonies, and competitions to showcase the individual and team skills of the athletes and unified partners.





Chief Moen and Officer Boyer were among the Officers honored to award medals to the athletes, guard the coveted Special Olympics torch, and join in the festivities.





