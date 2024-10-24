Letter to the Editor: Vandalism to Pacific madrone continues

Black circle highlights branches both cut and fallen to the ground

To the Editor, To the Editor,





We agree this is not the best use of police time but the case report is raising community awareness that damage to park trees is illegal.





The damaged tree is on a steep slope over houses

Kay has been following the vandalism to this tree for a month and has a complete sequence of photos. During her time sitting by this tree, she has been approached by nearby residents who share her concerns. Kay informed these neighbors of the police report and to call police about any vandalism.



Concerns and photos have been emailed to the City. On Monday,



Kay Lakey, Richmond Beach Resident and Park Steward

Kathleen Russell, Save Shoreline Trees Co-chair





Kay has been following the vandalism to this tree for a month and has a complete sequence of photos. During her time sitting by this tree, she has been approached by nearby residents who share her concerns. Kay informed these neighbors of the police report and to call police about any vandalism.Concerns and photos have been emailed to the City. On Monday, Save Shoreline Trees s uggested by email to the City that a 6’ protective barrier be placed in front of this tree or, if possible, around this tree, until the City can determine a solution whether it be cameras, signage or an alternative action to stop the vandalism. Without immediate action by the City, this tree will not survive the intent of the vandal.Kay Lakey, Richmond Beach Resident and Park StewardKathleen Russell, Save Shoreline Trees Co-chair

Vandalism to the Pacific madrone at the north bluff in Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, near the corner of 22nd Ave NW and NW 190th St, just east of the curve, continues. Trimming of the branches is now down to the main trunk. Erosion has occurred on this critical area slope and there is community concern about the stability of the bluff and the houses below.Between Tuesday, 10/22/24 at 4pm and Wednesday at 9am, another branch on this tree was cut. Kay Lakey, Richmond Beach resident monitoring the vandalism to this tree, called the police to update existing case number K24285801, filed last week. The police arrived at the location and updated the case report.