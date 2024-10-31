Juggling for Coordination - every session full of laughter

Thursday, October 31, 2024

Have fun and improve coordination with Randy Engel’s juggling class. 

This is not your typical juggling class.

You will be playing games with large bouncing balls and small juggling sacks aimed at improving your range of motion, balance, and upper body strength. 

Every session is full of laughter, so come join us! 

No juggling experience required. Participate seated or standing. 

This is a one-time, 3-week program.

Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.
  • Date: Mondays 10-11am – November 4 – November 25, 2024 (No Class 11/11 for Veterans’ Day)
  • Cost: Members of the Senior Center: $15 – NonMembers of the Senior Center: $24
  • Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G, Shoreline, WA 98155

