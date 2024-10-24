Appointments available at vaccination clinics at Shoreline school sites
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Shoreline School District is once again partnering with the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association (SVNA) to host several community vaccination events this fall.
Flu and COVID vaccines will be available to staff, students, families, and community members.
|Vaccination clinics at Shoreline School sites
Wednesday, October 23
Highland Terrace Elementary School Cafeteria
100 N 160th St., Shoreline WA 98133
3:00 - 7:00 pm
Monday, October 28
Einstein Middle School Commons
19343 3rd Ave. NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
4:00 - 7:00 pm
Wednesday, October 30
Kellogg Middle School Main Gym
16045 25th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
4:45 - 7:00 pm
Friday, November 1
Brookside Elementary School Cafeteria
17447 37th Ave. NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
3:30 - 7:00 pm
Wednesday, November 6
Shoreline Center, Shoreline Room
18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
1:00 - 7:00 pm
Register Here
Clinic registration and insurance details:
- Each patient needs their own appointment, in their name, with their individual information, including their name, date of birth, and insurance details.
- For example, a family of four will need four appointments. If you are unable to schedule all family members in the same time slot, please register the remaining member(s) in the closest available time slot. You can still come to the clinic together, at the same time.
- SVNA (clinic provider) accepts most insurance plans, including Apple Health/Medicaid and Medicare. SVNA is unable to accept Cigna and Tricare insurance at this time.
- Due to the end of the public health emergency, there is no funding for uninsured immunizations. SVNA does accept electronic payment at the clinic at a rate of $55 per flu shot and $200 per COVID vaccine.
- SVNA must have your accepted and verified insurance information on file during registration, or you will be asked to pay out-of-pocket.
- All vaccinations will be entered into the State’s Immunization record system.
