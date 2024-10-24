Appointments available at vaccination clinics at Shoreline school sites

Shoreline School District is once again partnering with the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association (SVNA) to host several community vaccination events this fall.





Flu and COVID vaccines will be available to staff, students, families, and community members.





Vaccination clinics at Shoreline School sites Register for a Vaccination Appointment



Wednesday, October 23

Highland Terrace Elementary School Cafeteria

100 N 160th St., Shoreline WA 98133

3:00 - 7:00 pm



Monday, October 28

Einstein Middle School Commons

19343 3rd Ave. NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

4:00 - 7:00 pm



Wednesday, October 30

Kellogg Middle School Main Gym

16045 25th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

4:45 - 7:00 pm



Friday, November 1

Brookside Elementary School Cafeteria

17447 37th Ave. NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

3:30 - 7:00 pm



Wednesday, November 6

Shoreline Center, Shoreline Room

18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

1:00 - 7:00 pm



Register Here



