Annual Harvest Market in Shoreline Saturday October 26, 2024
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, good food, live music, special guests, and most importantly - YOU!
We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN 🌾
🍎 Free Hot Apple Cider
🎨 Free Face Painting
🍪 Free Harvest Goodies
🎃 Trick-or-Treat Stations
🎶 Live Music
🌯 Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors
🦁 Cost… See more
— at Shoreline Farmers Market 192nd and Aurora
