Annual Harvest Market in Shoreline Saturday October 26, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Join us Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10am - 2pm for the Shoreline Farmers Market annual Harvest Market. 

This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, good food, live music, special guests, and most importantly - YOU! 

We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN 🌾

🍎 Free Hot Apple Cider
🎨 Free Face Painting
🍪 Free Harvest Goodies
🎃 Trick-or-Treat Stations
🎶 Live Music
🌯 Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors
🦁 Cost… See more

— at Shoreline Farmers Market 192nd and Aurora


