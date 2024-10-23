What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? October 23 - 29





Shoreline Walks - Hamlin Park Cardio Walk - Free



Wednesday, October 23, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Ready to step up the pace and get a good workout? Enjoy some Cadio exercise outside with friends and nature. We will meet at 10 between the Hamlin picnic shelter and bathrooms for moderate paced laps through the NE section of Hamlin Park which includes hills and stairs. Wear sneakers with good traction and get ready to sweat!



Walk is approximately: 1-2 miles / 45 min.



Walk Rating: Difficult (faster pace with some steep hills and uneven ground)



Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)



Leader: Beth







Talk Time Class



Friday, October 25, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center



Friday & Saturday, October 25-26, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Get into the holiday mood and shop early for unique gifts. Discover local craftspeople and artists who sell their handcrafted wares. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a beautiful holiday basket. Add to your holiday decorations sold at Santa’s Shop. Stock up on sweets and treats at the Bake Sale. Eat lunch or take out from the kitchen 11 – 2.







2nd Annual Filipino-American History Month Celebration



Friday, October 25, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:30 PM



Join us for the 2nd Annual Filipino-American History Month Celebration at Shorewood High School! This family-friendly event, taking place on Friday, October 25th from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, will honor the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Filipino community. The evening will feature delicious food from food trucks starting at 5:00 PM and vibrant performances beginning at 6:00 PM. Bring your family and friends to celebrate with food, dance, and songs in a fun, welcoming atmosphere! Let’s come together as a community to celebrate and honor the legacy of Filipino-Americans. Everyone is welcome!







Pajama Story Time with Michelle Jing Chan and Debbie S. Miller



Friday, October 25, 2024



6:00 PM - 7:00 PM



It's pajama story time with Ridgecrest Books fave Michelle Jing Chan and author Debbie S. Miller! Get your little ones all cozy in pj's, grab a favorite stuffed animal and come listen to this fantastic picture book ready by the author and illustrator.







Haunted Halloween Party at Spin Alley Bowling!



Friday, October 25, 2024



8:00 PM - 11:00 PM



Spooky season is our favorite and we are only one week away from our Annual Haunted Halloween Party at Spin Alley Bowling! Next Friday night from 8-11pm our friends from Please Use Other Door, Auntie Death, The Passion Racket and The Disposable Lovers will rock our lanes during our cosmic bowling party. $10 Suggested Cover for this ALL AGES show with all proceeds going to REAL LIVE LOCAL BANDS! NOTAFLOF: No One Turned Away For Lack of Funds. There will be spooky cocktails, bowling specials, and an 18 and over costume contest at 10pm with cool prizes! Get your gang of ghouls and come monster mash with us.... IF YOU DARE.







Shoreline Harvest Farmers Market



Saturday, October 26, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Join us Saturday, October 26th, from 10 am - 2 pm for our annual Harvest Market. This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, good food, live music, special guests, and most importantly - YOU! We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN.







Harvest Fun for Kids! at Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, October 26, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Fall into fall with cookies, crafts, and all things pumpkin!



Bring the kiddos to your local T&C on Saturday October 26th for some good old-fashioned fall fun. Decorate a sugar pie pumpkin, frost one of our festive cookies, and make a boo bag ready to fill with goodies on the big day! It'll be a frightfully fun time!







Free Spooky Crafts for Wild Niños at Twin Ponds



Saturday, October 26, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



The newly established Verde Wildwood school in Shoreline is holding an outdoor Halloween event on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10am to 12pm. The event will be held in the park, northeast from the bathrooms, underneath the trees. It is a free all ages event for children and their caregivers. Families can gather with their children to do Halloween themed nature crafts and have a fun little time before Halloween.







Trunk or Treat Hosted by Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool



Saturday, October 26, 2024



2:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Free community event hosted by Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool. grab your little ghouls and goblins and join us for Trunk or Treat!







Ridgecrest Halloween Parade



Saturday, October 26, 2024



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Parade Starts @ 165th and 8th



Free community event for neighbors and kids of all ages to show off their costumes and have a good time. Either grab a lawn chair and set up curbside to enjoy or line up at the parade start line and walk the route. All are welcome. We are committed to this remaining a safe and family-friendly event.







Richmond Beach 2024 Halloween Carnival



Saturday, October 26, 2024



3:00 PM - 7:00 PM



The Richmond Beach 2024 Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary will be on October 26, from 3-7 PM for general attendees, but opening early (soft start) at 2 PM for people who may have special needs that may make navigating a crowd tricky or uncomfortable.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, October 29, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.