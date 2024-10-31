Mosaic classes at Shoreline Community College continuing education
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Continuing Education and Aleksandra Nadbitova are bringing afternoons full or art, creativeness and fun this fall for you to expand and explore new skills.
We have three different mosaic classes for you:
Pendants: Nov 6th | 10 AM - 12 PM | $99
In our 4-hour Micro Mosaic Pendant Class, you will create a stunning piece of wearable art. Throughout the session, you'll learn the delicate techniques of micro mosaics, gaining hands-on experience with this intricate art form.
Serving Tray: Nov 23rd | 10 AM - 3 PM | $99
In this 5-hour Mosaic Serving Tray Class, you'll design and create a stunning, functional piece of art. We will guide you through the history of mosaics and teach you essential techniques, including cutting tiles and grouting.
Holiday Ornaments: Dec 7th | 1 - 3 PM | $39
In this 2-hour session, you'll create your own festive holiday ornaments using colorful mosaic tiles. Perfect for all skill levels, this class will help you craft beautiful 4" hanging decorations that will add a personal touch to your holiday celebrations.
Classes are held at Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
All materials included!
Don't miss out! Sign up today
Don't miss out! Sign up today
0 comments:
Post a Comment