Mosaic classes at Shoreline Community College continuing education

Continuing Education and Aleksandra Nadbitova are bringing afternoons full or art, creativeness and fun this fall for you to expand and explore new skills. Continuing Education and Aleksandra Nadbitova are bringing afternoons full or art, creativeness and fun this fall for you to expand and explore new skills.









We have three different mosaic classes for you:In our 4-hour Micro Mosaic Pendant Class, you will create a stunning piece of wearable art. Throughout the session, you'll learn the delicate techniques of micro mosaics, gaining hands-on experience with this intricate art form.In this 5-hour Mosaic Serving Tray Class, you'll design and create a stunning, functional piece of art. We will guide you through the history of mosaics and teach you essential techniques, including cutting tiles and grouting.In this 2-hour session, you'll create your own festive holiday ornaments using colorful mosaic tiles. Perfect for all skill levels, this class will help you craft beautiful 4" hanging decorations that will add a personal touch to your holiday celebrations.Classes are held at Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133