Shorewood High School named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll as a Silver school

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Shorewood High School has been named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll as a Silver school
The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP program is delivering results and broadening access for students.
Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing their school’s college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness. The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
In 2024, Shorewood had 47% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam, 38% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 13% of seniors who received a score of 5 on at least one AP Exam!
Shares Shorewood High School Principal Bill Dunbar,
“It's great to see the level of student and teacher engagement highlighted through this important recognition. Both our high schools focus on high achievement for our students, emphasizing that our students are ready for college or career when they graduate.
"Advanced Placement is only one of several college credit options at both our high schools. Both Shorewood and Shorecrest offer a range of initial credit options encouraging and rewarding students who aspire to continue learning at the next level, so this recognition points to an even broader spectrum of college-level achievement for many more students.
"It's great to see our students so successful with his level of academic challenge.”
- “Students who take an Advanced Placement (AP) course in high school and pass an AP exam are granted college credit at many colleges. Washington State College in the High School courses may receive both high school and college credit at the same time.
- "Career and technical Education Dual Credit is an opportunity for students to earn community or technical college credit while enrolled in their high school’s ‘CTE Dual Credit’ classes.
- "The Running Start program offers eligible 11th and 12th grade students the opportunity to take community or technical college courses while completing high school. Students who are ready for college-level work may use these opportunities to gain an early start on college, or take courses not normally available at the high school level.”
College Board’s Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school.
Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond.
Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them, and research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college and are more likely to earn a college degree than non-AP students.
