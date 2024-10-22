Shorewood High School named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll as a Silver school

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP program is delivering results and broadening access for students.

Shorewood High School has been named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll as a Silver school

Students who take an Advanced Placement (AP) course in high school and pass an AP exam are granted college credit at many colleges. Washington State College in the High School courses may receive both high school and college credit at the same time.

Career and technical Education Dual Credit is an opportunity for students to earn community or technical college credit while enrolled in their high school's 'CTE Dual Credit' classes.

The Running Start program offers eligible 11th and 12th grade students the opportunity to take community or technical college courses while completing high school. Students who are ready for college-level work may use these opportunities to gain an early start on college, or take courses not normally available at the high school level.



College Board's Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school.





Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond.





Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them, and research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college and are more likely to earn a college degree than non-AP students.






