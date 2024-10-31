2024 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament (10/31 – 11/9) Primer





Group hug for Senior Night and the W

Photo by Kristi Lin





The Stormrays ended the season 10-1-1, winning the WesCo 3A South league, with an RPI of 1.0330, and ranked #2.





Def Mid Lara (in blue) battles for possession in game against Lynnwood

Photo by Kristi Lin

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the District 1 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from WesCo 3A North and the Northwest 3A Conference. Following the conclusion of the regular season, the District 1 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from WesCo 3A North and the Northwest 3A Conference.





The top four seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance.





Shorewood is seeded #2, and will meet either #10 Everett or #7 Edmonds-Woodway in the quarter-final on Saturday, November 2, 2024.





Att Mid Alonzo finds the net!

Game against Lynnwood

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorecrest is seeded #5, and will play #12 Meadowdale on Thursday October 31, 2024, for the right to meet #4 Oak Harbor in another quarter-final. Shorecrest is seeded #5, and will play #12 Meadowdale on Thursday October 31, 2024, for the right to meet #4 Oak Harbor in another quarter-final.





GK Schindler scores a hattrick against Lynnwood

Photo by Kristi Lin

The other top seeds are #1 Snohomish and #3 Monroe. The play-in and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, while the semi-finals and finals will be held at Shoreline Stadium, with both finalists qualifying for State. The other top seeds are #1 Snohomish and #3 Monroe. The play-in and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, while the semi-finals and finals will be held at Shoreline Stadium, with both finalists qualifying for State.





Brackets

The losing quarter-finalists and semi-finalists will enter a lucky loser’s bracket, where two teams will emerge in 3rd and 4th place, and both will qualify for State. The losing quarter-finalists and semi-finalists will enter a lucky loser’s bracket, where two teams will emerge in 3rd and 4th place, and both will qualify for State.





There will be updates on the progress of Shoreline’s Finest!





--TCA









Last Monday night the Shorewood Stormrays finished up the regular season schedule at Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, winning a close contest 1-0.