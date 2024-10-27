Announcing the LFP Stewardship Foundation 2024

Community Service Award Winner:

Diane Hettrick, Editor of ShorelineAreaNews.com

The evening also includes refreshments, a brief business meeting and a presentation on urban wildlife by UW researcher Dave Stokes.

She and a few friends created the SAN at a time when local printed newspapers were disappearing all over the U.S. She has continued to produce it, reliably and creatively, for 15 years!





Ironically we are now in a time of online information overload, which makes this “hyper-local” news service more important than ever.









Hettrick says, "Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are full of wonderful people, working hard to make our community a better place. "I am grateful that people are willing to take the time to share their stories, events, and activities through the Shoreline Area News and pleased that people find value in what they read there."

Diane is always first to say that she doesn't do this alone, with a long list of volunteer writers, photographers, and artists who help with content and production. The SAN brings us a variety of news, notices, and events of interest to our communities, plus some fun cartoons and beautiful photos, too. It keeps us involved and connected, in a very charming "small town way."





The technology has changed over the years, and Diane and crew have adapted and kept the SAN delivering reliably into our email inboxes every day.





Because of her volunteer work, Stewardship Foundation projects and events have been well publicized over the years. Founded in 2001, the Foundation is the only local nonprofit environmental advocacy group in Lake Forest Park, and we greatly appreciate Diane!



Diane is also the recipient of the Shoreline PTA Council Outstanding Service Award (2010), Shoreline Community College Foundation's Distinguished Service Award (2014), Third Place Commons' Friends of the Community Award (2018), Richmond Beach Community Association Marge Unruh Award (2020) and was a nominee for the NUHSA Human Services' Champion of the Year (2019), and recognized as a community volunteer by the City of Shoreline (2021)



(Read about how Hettrick and other volunteers created the Shoreline Area News



Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation









Diane Hettrick, editor of the Shoreline Area News (SAN) is well-known and appreciated for her contributions to this online publication since 2009.