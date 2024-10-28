Trunk or Treat at Echo Lake Elementary was fun for all
Monday, October 28, 2024
|Fall decorations welcomed people to Echo Lake School
Photo by Claudia Meadows
On Saturday, October 26, 2024 the Echo Lake PTA held their Trunk or Treat events for local children.
|PTA volunteers stood ready to talk to parents
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Participating organizations - including the Shoreline Police and the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) lined up their cars in the front parking lot of Echo Lake Elementary 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 and handed out Halloween goodies from the trunks of their cars.
|PTA is fun!
Photo by Claudia Meadows
High energy PTA volunteers decorated the premises, stood welcome to talk to parents, and created a sense of fun for all.
