Trunk or Treat at Echo Lake Elementary was fun for all

Monday, October 28, 2024

Fall decorations welcomed people to Echo Lake School
Photo by Claudia Meadows

On Saturday, October 26, 2024 the Echo Lake PTA held their Trunk or Treat events for local children.

PTA volunteers stood ready to talk to parents
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Participating organizations - including the Shoreline Police and the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) lined up their cars in the front parking lot of Echo Lake Elementary 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 and handed out Halloween goodies from the trunks of their cars.

PTA is fun!
Photo by Claudia Meadows

High energy PTA volunteers decorated the premises, stood welcome to talk to parents, and created a sense of fun for all.

The Balloon Lady was a kid magnet
Photo by Claudia Meadows

The Balloon Lady was the most popular, creating balloon animals for the fascinated children.


