Join the Ridgecrest Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 26, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

All are welcome to join the 5th annual Ridgecrest Halloween Parade. Created by a small group of neighbors on a mission to keep the fun of Halloween alive for area kids during the pandemic, this event has become one the whole community makes special.

This parade is a parade of costumes where participants walk the route to show off their creative spirit. Many neighbors will have candy tables for parade-goers and kids of all ages receive a bag of candy at the end of the route. Bagged candy provided by amazing sponsors and community donations.

The parade kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at the corner of NE 165th and 8th Ave NE in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. Route will remain open until 5pm.

Parking available at Tabernacle Baptist Church and streets outside the parking route. (Don't park at the Crest, though)

Route roads will close at 2pm and reopen at 5:30pm.

This parade is 100% donation and volunteer-based. If you were part of the original parade, we'd like to include you in the parade kick-off at 3pm.

Hope to see everyone Saturday!

For more details, please visit:

Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
