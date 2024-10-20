King County Elections mails ballots and I Voted Stickers to nearly 1.4 million voters
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Voters’ pamphlets, featuring statements from each candidate and about each measure, have already begun to arrive in voters’ mailboxes earlier this week. Every household will receive two pamphlets, one from King County Elections and one from the Secretary of State’s Office. Voters can also access a personalized voters’ guide on My Voter Information.
Voters will receive their ballots in the coming days and should have them by the Monday, October 21 mail delivery. Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday can call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
KCE is providing I Voted stickers in every ballot packet for this General Election. After moving to vote-by-mail fifteen years ago, voters have regularly requested the return of an I Voted sticker. The August 2024 Primary Election was the first election in which these custom-designed stickers were sent to voters, and KCE encourages voters to wear theirs with pride.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 5, or returned to one of the 84 official drop box locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is October 28. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
All voters are encouraged to track their ballot to make sure their voice heard. Voters can also sign up for ballot alerts to receive text and email notifications about their ballot status from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted by King County Elections. Simply opt in online through KCE’s ballot tracker.
