A new pollinator garden area planted in Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park on October 26, 2024

A coalition of volunteers gathered to plant a new pollinator garden at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Photo by Linda Holman

On Saturday October 26, 2024 the Animal Acres Master Gardeners partnered with the Lake Forest Park Rotarians and the Shorecrest Interact Club to plant the newest pollinator area in Animal Acres Park.





Rotary gardening volunteers

Photo by Robin Roat

After removing roots and landscape cloth, compost was spread and planting took place. The plants were donated by Master Gardeners who had raised them for the event.



After planting and watering, chips were spread and plant labels were installed.



The final area to be planted and chipped took place on Monday October 28, 2024.

Rotary members and Interact club (student Rotary group)

Photo by Robin Roat

We are very grateful to Rotary and Interact for helping us with this project. It was a great community effort. We look forward to partnering with them again to complete all four pollinator areas. Thanks to everyone who participated for being a part of this project.



Linda Holman

Master Gardener, King County

Lake Forest Park Rotary





This area is the largest of the four pollinator garden sites and the newest to be developed. Prior to this event and with the assistance of the LFP Public Works Department, the city arborist Drue Epping, and Environmental Coordinator Cory Roche, the area had been pruned and cleared for planting.