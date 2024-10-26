Community Climate Action Fair this morning in LFP

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday is our
Community Climate Action Fair! 
Oct 26, 2024 - 10 am - 12 noon 
near the stage in the Lake Forest Park Town Center Third Place Commons

Don't miss it! We will have tables staffed by a set of active local individuals and organizations, so you can explore a taste of the great projects out there, and find out ways to get involved.
  • LFP town council people, representatives from our neighboring cities, and county will be around to talk with.
  • Live music and activities for kids
  • Come find out our plans for the big new CLIMATE HUB - a community resource in our own LFP Town Center - coming in early 2025

Engagement and Fun
for Everyone!

Brought to you by the Climate Action Committee, and many, many others who care deeply about our wonderful PNW home and community.


Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  