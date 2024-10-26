Community Climate Action Fair this morning in LFP

Community Climate Action Fair !

Oct 26, 2024 - 10 am - 12 noon

near the stage in the Lake Forest Park Town Center Third Place Commons





Don't miss it! We will have tables staffed by a set of active local individuals and organizations, so you can explore a taste of the great projects out there, and find out ways to get involved.

LFP town council people, representatives from our neighboring cities, and county will be around to talk with.

Live music and activities for kids

Come find out our plans for the big new CLIMATE HUB - a community resource in our own LFP Town Center - coming in early 2025





Engagement and Fun

for Everyone!





Brought to you by the Climate Action Committee, and many, many others who care deeply about our wonderful PNW home and community.