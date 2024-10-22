City of Lake Forest Park to hold public hearings on proposed revenue increases

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing the preliminary 2025-2026 Biennial Budget, including the proposed revenue increases for the 2025 Property Tax Levy, 2025 User Fees, 2025 Surface Water Utility Rate, and the 2025-2026 Sewer Utility Rates.

The preliminary budget can be found on the City’s website

The first public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on October 24, 2024, to discuss the preliminary budget. The second public hearing will be held on November 7, 2024, to discuss the revenue sources for the 2025-2026 preliminary biennial budget, including consideration of possible increases in property tax.

A final public hearing will also be held to discuss the 2025-2026 preliminary biennial budget on November 7, 2024. The meetings will begin at 7:00pm. the public hearing will commence thereafter. 

The public hearings will be held in person at the City Council Chambers. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.

Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00pm local time on the hearing date. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.


