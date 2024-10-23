“Carrie, the Musical” opens in Edmonds October 25, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Carrie, The Musical
Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage will present CARRIE: The Musical, October 25 – November 10, 2024.

Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. 

What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. 

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, music by Michael Gore, and lyrics by Dean Pitchford.

Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Carrie is rated PG-13.

Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, October 25-November 10, 2024. 

For tickets and more information, visit ballyhootheatre.org.

Purchase tickets here


Posted by DKH at 1:29 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  