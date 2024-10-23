“Carrie, the Musical” opens in Edmonds October 25, 2024
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
|Carrie, The Musical
Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother.
What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.
Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, music by Michael Gore, and lyrics by Dean Pitchford.
Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Carrie is rated PG-13.
Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, October 25-November 10, 2024.
Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Carrie is rated PG-13.
Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, October 25-November 10, 2024.
For tickets and more information, visit ballyhootheatre.org.
Purchase tickets here
Purchase tickets here
0 comments:
Post a Comment