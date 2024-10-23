“Carrie, the Musical” opens in Edmonds October 25, 2024

Carrie, The Musical





What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.









Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Carrie is rated PG-13.



Performances will be held at the Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, music by Michael Gore, and lyrics by Dean Pitchford.Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Carrie is rated PG-13.Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College , 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, October 25-November 10, 2024.





Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage will present CARRIE: The Musical, October 25 – November 10, 2024.Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother.