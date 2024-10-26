One year anniversary for Copperworks Kenmore

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Photo courtesy Copperworks
As Copperworks Distilling Co. celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Copperworks Kenmore location, the award-winning distillery reflects on its first year with fondness.

Copperworks Kenmore, a spacious 5,000-square-foot venue that features a cocktail bar, tasting room, and inviting indoor and outdoor seating, is located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail and just a block north of Lake Washington. 

It will soon be home to De La Soil, a farm-to-table kitchen concept owned by Chefs Cody and Andrea Westerfield. De La Soil will source 75% of its produce from Tuk Muk Farm in Woodinville, WA, which is conveniently located just a 20-minute bike ride away.

Chef Cody brings a wealth of experience, having worked at several esteemed Seattle restaurants, including Lecosho, Serafina Osteria, and Franks Oyster House. His wife, Chef Andrea, also boasts an extensive background as a pastry chef at renowned establishments.

While the exact opening date for De La Soil at Copperworks Kenmore is still under wraps, the team is eager to welcome the community to enjoy its food offerings. In the meantime, De La Soil will showcase its culinary skills through pop-up kitchens at Copperworks Kenmore.

COCKTAILS

Here is what visitors to Copperworks Kenmore can expect from its cocktail menu
  • Classics: Spirit-forward, classic recipes that highlight not just Copperworks but other Washington craft producers.
  • Draft: Unique recipes based from various teas and fruit profiles - a nod to the five-ingredient concept of classic punches. Each one very different from the last.
  • Carbonated: Light, refreshing, and easily enjoyable tipples.
FOOD OFFERINGS | STILL TO COME

De La Soil’s seasonal New American Cuisine menu will include offerings such as Beef Fat Baby Carrots, Sammamish Valley Pork Nuggets, Local Fish ‘N Chips, and Cookies and Milk (Matcha, Strawberry, Chocolate).

“Our menu will change frequently as the fields of Tuk Muk Farm will dictate what is available,” said De La Soil Owner and Chef Cody Westerfield. “But guests will always find a heavy vegetable and pork-centric menu. And a good burger--they can count on that."

"It’s been an exciting year here in Kenmore,” said Jason Parker, Co-Owner and President of Copperworks Distilling Co.
” Our goal is to serve as a vibrant community hub with exceptional drinks from Copperworks and fresh, farm-to-table meals from De La Soil. We also aim to be a go-to gathering place for folks to enjoy our weekly trivia nights, weekend bluegrass jam sessions, various artisan pop-up events, and to host their private parties as well.”

Photo courtesy Copperworks

Kenmore Tasting Room & Cocktail Bar 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore WA 98028

425-286-8050

Business hours
  • Sunday – Monday | 2pm – 8pm
  • Tuesday | 2pm – 9pm
  • Wednesday | 2pm – 8pm
  • Thursday – Saturday | 2pm – 9pm

