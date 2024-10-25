LFPSF Annual Meeting with David Stokes Tuesday October 29, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024

 

The annual meeting of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 7-9pm will feature David Stokes, speaking on Urban Wildlife.

Meeting will include presentation of 2024 Community Service Award to Diane Hettrick, Editor of Shoreline Area News.

The public is invited. The meeting will be held at Red Sky Gallery located on the upper wing of Town Center Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.


Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  