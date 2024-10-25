LFPSF Annual Meeting with David Stokes Tuesday October 29, 2024

The annual meeting of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 7-9pm will feature David Stokes, speaking on Urban Wildlife.





Meeting will include presentation of 2024 Community Service Award to Diane Hettrick, Editor of Shoreline Area News.





The public is invited. The meeting will be held at Red Sky Gallery located on the upper wing of Town Center Lake Forest Park at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.







