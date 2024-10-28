Medicare Matters Health Fair at the Shoreline Senior Center November 9, 2024
Monday, October 28, 2024
As Premera withdraws from offering Medicare Advantage plans in Washington state, 35,000 Washingtonians set to lose their Premera Medicare Advantage insurance may be left wondering what comes next.
Their upcoming health fair is designed to provide guidance, support, and resources to help affected individuals understand their healthcare options and make informed decisions for the future.
DocTalk by Solmaz Mohaddes, ARNP will help beneficiaries understand how to Live Healthier with Depression, a relevant topic for this upcoming time of year.
Resource booths will allow participants to meet with vendors, insurance carriers and even get their blood pressure checked by our certified clinical staff and win raffle prizes!
Here are the details:
- What: Medicare Matters Health Fair
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Where: Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.
