Medicare Matters Health Fair at the Shoreline Senior Center November 9, 2024

As Premera withdraws from offering Medicare Advantage plans in Washington state, 35,000 Washingtonians set to lose their Premera Medicare Advantage insurance may be left wondering what comes next.





Optum (formerly Everett Clinics and formerly Polyclinics) will provide resources and guidance with the help of their licensed Medicare agent, Cynthia Nava.





Their upcoming health fair is designed to provide guidance, support, and resources to help affected individuals understand their healthcare options and make informed decisions for the future.





DocTalk by Solmaz Mohaddes, ARNP will help beneficiaries understand how to Live Healthier with Depression, a relevant topic for this upcoming time of year.



