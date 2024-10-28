Medicare Matters Health Fair at the Shoreline Senior Center November 9, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024

As Premera withdraws from offering Medicare Advantage plans in Washington state, 35,000 Washingtonians set to lose their Premera Medicare Advantage insurance may be left wondering what comes next.

Optum (formerly Everett Clinics and formerly Polyclinics) will provide resources and guidance with the help of their licensed Medicare agent, Cynthia Nava. 

Their upcoming health fair is designed to provide guidance, support, and resources to help affected individuals understand their healthcare options and make informed decisions for the future.

DocTalk by Solmaz Mohaddes, ARNP will help beneficiaries understand how to Live Healthier with Depression, a relevant topic for this upcoming time of year.

Resource booths will allow participants to meet with vendors, insurance carriers and even get their blood pressure checked by our certified clinical staff and win raffle prizes!

Here are the details:

Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  