Shoreline Community College secures $500K grant to enhance equity in STEM education
Sunday, October 20, 2024
|Shoreline professor Ben Wiggins wants students to succeed in science classes
Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) has been awarded a prestigious $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) as part of their inaugural Innovation in Two-Year College STEM Education (ITYC) program.
This significant funding will support a groundbreaking project led by Professor Ben Wiggins, aimed at transforming how science exams are designed and administered in community college classrooms across the country.
The Pre-Released Exam Strategy Assessment Research (PRExSAR) project is one of 27 selected for funding through the NSF’s ITYC program, which awarded a total of $14.5 million in grants in its first year. This initiative seeks to advance innovative, evidence-based practices that enhance STEM education at two-year colleges nationwide.
Dr. Wiggins, a biology professor at Shoreline, leads the project, which focuses on making science exams more equitable and effective for students. Partnering with professors from community colleges nationwide, the research team will explore how different exam strategies impact student performance and engagement. This innovative approach allows students to see the exam format and key concepts beforehand, fostering deeper learning and reducing test anxiety.
In collaboration with Professor Greg Crowther of Everett Community College, the project will interview students and faculty from around the country, conduct experiments, and publish research that identifies the most effective and sustainable exam methods.
The Pre-Released Exam Strategy Assessment Research (PRExSAR) project is one of 27 selected for funding through the NSF’s ITYC program, which awarded a total of $14.5 million in grants in its first year. This initiative seeks to advance innovative, evidence-based practices that enhance STEM education at two-year colleges nationwide.
Dr. Wiggins, a biology professor at Shoreline, leads the project, which focuses on making science exams more equitable and effective for students. Partnering with professors from community colleges nationwide, the research team will explore how different exam strategies impact student performance and engagement. This innovative approach allows students to see the exam format and key concepts beforehand, fostering deeper learning and reducing test anxiety.
“For years, I’ve seen students struggle with traditional science exams, which can feel like a barrier to their success,” Wiggins explains.
“This project allows us to explore how small changes to exam design can make a big difference, without adding extra burden on professors. We want to empower instructors with better tools, so they can help students thrive.”
In collaboration with Professor Greg Crowther of Everett Community College, the project will interview students and faculty from around the country, conduct experiments, and publish research that identifies the most effective and sustainable exam methods.
“Five years ago, I stumbled across a blog post in which Ben outlined his Public Exam system.
"I was simultaneously impressed with Ben’s ideas and inspired to adapt them to my own classroom concerns and context, which led to the Test Question Template (TQT) framework.
"I’m delighted that our partnership and our work has now progressed to the point of attracting significant support from the NSF,” said Crowther about the project.
Findings from the study will provide essential insights into how to create assessments that foster greater student success, particularly in STEM fields.
“The need for a robust STEM workforce has never been greater,” Wiggins notes. “But outdated teaching methods and brutal exams are driving students away, often reinforcing the patterns of who has historically been allowed to succeed in science.
"This grant gives us a chance to change that narrative and bring real solutions to the table.”
The NSF’s ITYC program is part of a larger effort to expand STEM opportunities for community college students, a crucial demographic for the nation’s future scientists, engineers, and technicians. The program seeks to address the unique challenges faced by two-year institutions and ensure that students from diverse backgrounds have equitable access to STEM education.
Shoreline’s Vice President of Instruction, Dr Ben Weng emphasizes the importance of this reach:
“Professor Wiggins’ project pioneers equitable assessment methods to elevate STEM teaching and learning. This innovative approach seeks to engage our diverse student body, particularly the traditionally underrepresented groups in STEM. The initiative aligns with Shoreline’s institutional goals for inclusive excellence in education. We wish him great success!"
As Shoreline Community College leads this innovative research, the PRExSAR project has the potential to create lasting changes in how exams are designed and administered across the country, helping students succeed in their STEM education and beyond.
0 comments:
Post a Comment