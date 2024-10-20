Shoreline Community College secures $500K grant to enhance equity in STEM education

“For years, I’ve seen students struggle with traditional science exams, which can feel like a barrier to their success,” Wiggins explains.

“This project allows us to explore how small changes to exam design can make a big difference, without adding extra burden on professors. We want to empower instructors with better tools, so they can help students thrive.”

This significant funding will support a groundbreaking project led by, aimed at transforming how science exams are designed and administered in community college classrooms across the country.The Pre-Released Exam Strategy Assessment Research (PRExSAR) project is one of 27 selected for funding through the NSF’s ITYC program, which awarded a total of $14.5 million in grants in its first year. This initiative seeks to advance innovative, evidence-based practices that enhance STEM education at two-year colleges nationwide.Dr. Wiggins, a biology professor at Shoreline, leads the project, which focuses on making science exams more equitable and effective for students. Partnering with professors from community colleges nationwide, the research team will explore how different exam strategies impact student performance and engagement. This innovative approach allows students to see the exam format and key concepts beforehand, fostering deeper learning and reducing test anxiety.In collaboration with Professor Greg Crowther of Everett Community College, the project will interview students and faculty from around the country, conduct experiments, and publish research that identifies the most effective and sustainable exam methods.