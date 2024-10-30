Shoreline Cooperative Preschool’s 37th Annual Carnival November 2, 2024



Shoreline Cooperative Preschool’s 37th Annual Carnival will take place on November 2, 2024 from 10:00am-2:00pm. Shoreline Cooperative Preschool’s 37th Annual Carnival will take place on November 2, 2024 from 10:00am-2:00pm.









For the first time, it will be located at the preschool at 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 . It will feature a variety of activities, food, entertainment, and community partners in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Activities





Over a dozen activities including carnival games, face painting, and balloon animals will be available for purchase with Carnival tickets. Activities are aimed at kids aged 2-10, but everyone is welcome to participate.









Ticket are $0.50 each and can be purchased with cash or credit card. Most games and activities cost 1 ticket.

Get 20 tickets for $10.00 and be able to play all games, get your face painted, and purchase popcorn and a balloon animal.

Get 30 tickets for $15.00 and be able to play all games with unlimited Zany Maze runs, get your face painted, and purchase popcorn and a more complicated balloon animal.

Bring a donation to Camp United We Stand and receive 5 free tickets! Their list of desired items



The SCP playground will be open for the duration of Carnival for anyone who needs some active play. Supervision will not be provided.



Food

Hot dogs, veggie dogs, and juice boxes will be provided by our building hosts, the Shoreline Free Methodist Church.

The Sugar & Spoon food truck will have goodies for purchase. 10% of sales at Carnival will be donated to SCP.

Popcorn will be available for purchase with carnival tickets.

Coffee will be available from The Gathering Place coffee stand by donation. Entertainment



Game play will earn tokens which can be exchanged for prizes at the Prize Swap. Prize Swap prizes are gently used donations of toys, games, books, and more from our school community.Ticket are $0.50 each and can be purchased with cash or credit card. Most games and activities cost 1 ticket.Bring a donation to Camp United We Stand and receive 5 free tickets! Their list of desired items can be found here. The SCP playground will be open for the duration of Carnival for anyone who needs some active play. Supervision will not be provided.

This year, Carnival will feature martial arts demonstrations from two local studios. Students from Ken’s Family Tae Kwon Do will perform during the 10:00am hour. Students from Capoeira Malês will perform during the later part of the 1:00pm hour.



Our neighbors, the Shoreline Library will have a table and activity from 12:00pm-2:00pm.



Ridgecrest Books will have books available for sale throughout the event.



Auction



