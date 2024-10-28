Shorecrest Scots bring home the Rotary Cup in win over the Shorewood Stormrays

It’s the biggest event held in the city each year. For this version of Friday Night Lights, our local high schools had the stands overflowing at Shoreline Stadium with a full complement of cheerleaders, both bands in their complete regalia (the Scots’ kilts with their horsehair sporrans are still timeless), and Big Otis and the Storm Ray representing the student bodies and fans.





#5 Charlie Chin scoops up the

errant Shorewood pitch At stake was the Rotary Cup, as the Shorecrest and Shorewood football teams faced off for the honor of bringing home the hardware. At stake was the Rotary Cup, as the Shorecrest and Shorewood football teams faced off for the honor of bringing home the hardware.





Going back to 1975, when Shorewood opened, and the District consisted of three high schools, including the Spartans of Shoreline High School (closed in 1986), this intra-district game has been the high point of the season for players and fans alike.





The City water tower doesn’t get painted anymore, but other traditions abide: There’s not a seat open in the house, standing room only, and the volume is at 11.





#5 Charlie Chin scores the Scot’s first

touchdown, with #59 Jeff Vega, #55 Jacob Engle,

and #19 Max Beer joining the celebration And this night both teams came in hot: Shorewood, with a 5-2 record, its best in recent memory, and similarly Shorecrest, at 4-3, also having a standout season. And this night both teams came in hot: Shorewood, with a 5-2 record, its best in recent memory, and similarly Shorecrest, at 4-3, also having a standout season.





These boys are playing well, and the game proved to meet all expectations, a nail biter to the end, with the Scots finally prevailing with a 20-13 win, winning two straight Cups over the Storm Rays (né Thunderbirds) and seven of the last 10 going back to 2015.





Shorecrest received the kickoff, but failed to convert and Shorewood took over. On a heads-up defensive play by Scot’s cornerback Charlie Chin, an errant pitch by Shorewood QB Tyler Giles was scooped up from the Shorewood 19 and run into the end zone by Chin for the game’s first score.

The Scots went up 6-0, five minutes into the first quarter. Note the missed PAT – this would cause some concern later in the game!





#13 Niko Zacharias backs into the end zone

for Shorewood’s first score.

Shorewood failed to score on its next possession, but on the Scot’s next drive they capitalized on Shorecrest QB Danny Stephenson’s errant pass which was picked off by Shorewood senior Kevin Haslam.





A few plays later, as they have all season, Giles and his backfield partner senior #13 Niko Zacharias hooked up for an 18 yard touchdown pass.





And just like that, Shorewood led 7-6 at the start of the second quarter.

#7 Eli Gojdics makes a move a midfield

After an impressive halftime show of both schools’ bands, flag teams, and cheer squads, the footballers returned to their field. After an impressive halftime show of both schools’ bands, flag teams, and cheer squads, the footballers returned to their field.





Shorecrest received the ball, and started a long drive into Stormray territory which was culminated by junior Eli Gojdics' touchdown on fourth down from the Shorewood two yard line. Junior kicker Pavel Tatarinov was true this time, adding the extra point. Scots 13 – Stormrays 7.





#56 Michael Murray blocks the

Stormray’s extra point As the teams battled into the fourth quarter, Shorewood was the next to score. Senior Gatsy Palmer, also converting on a fourth and goal situation, rammed home the touchdown from the Scot’s one yard line to tie up the night, 13-13. As the teams battled into the fourth quarter, Shorewood was the next to score. Senioralso converting on a fourth and goal situation, rammed home the touchdown from the Scot’s one yard line to tie up the night, 13-13.



The extra point would have separated the Stormrays from the Scots, but in an heroic burst of speed, Shorecrest junior #56 Michael Murray came through the line and blocked that kick.

Exaltation and exhalation came from the north half of the bleachers where the Highlander Faithful looked on. Exaltation and exhalation came from the north half of the bleachers where the Highlander Faithful looked on.





#10 Stephenson goes airborne for a Scots first down Shorecrest took over the ball with nine minutes to go. In a masterpiece of a time-consuming drive, Shorecrest worked the ball down the field. Shorecrest took over the ball with nine minutes to go. In a masterpiece of a time-consuming drive, Shorecrest worked the ball down the field.

Scots QB Stephenson, who would lead the night with 94 yards rushing on 22 carries, kept the drive alive by dodging Stormrays on a 27 yard run, staying inbounds to keep the clock running.

He followed that up with a one yard run for the touchdown, plus a Tatarinov extra point, to put the Scots up 20-13.

#59 Jeff Vega harasses Shorewood QB Tyler Giles

on the game’s final play It wasn’t over. Shorewood kept their hopes alive until the last seconds of the game. It wasn’t over. Shorewood kept their hopes alive until the last seconds of the game.

Over 84 yards, ‘Rays QB Giles ran keeper after keeper out of bounds to preserve clock. As they approached the Scots' end zone, the drive stalled. Shorecrest’s defense, stout until the end and led by Max “Mac Truck” Beer with 7.5 tackles, and Chin with 6.5, held the line.

…ending in an incompletion, defended

by #5 Chin and #2 Tyson Lasconia. Giles’ final attempt, under pressure from the Scot’s penetrating d-line, would be tipped by Chin, and fall short at the feet of #2 Tyson Lasconia, as time expired. ’ final attempt, under pressure from the Scot’s penetrating d-line, would be tipped by, and fall short at the feet of #2, as time expired.





Post season play starts this week! In a WesCo 3A North crossover game, the Scots will face Mt. Vernon at home on Friday night, 8pm at Shoreline Stadium.





--Sports Desk B







