Classifieds: Shoreline / Northshore fire boards planning committee meeting

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting onNovember 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.

DATE:

November 12, 2024

TIME:

5:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Northshore Fire Department - Station 51

7220 NE. 181st Street

Kenmore, WA 98028

To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.





Meeting

ID

: 850 4471 3997

Passcode:

743608

Dial by your location:

#1-253-205-0468

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith,

Executive Assistant

October 24, 2024