Classifieds: Shoreline / Northshore fire boards planning committee meeting

Shoreline / Northshore fire boards planning committee meeting
Friday, October 25, 2024
SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting onNovember 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.
The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.
To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.
Zoom link
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
