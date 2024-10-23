

Comment on Draft Plan and Environmental Impact Statement for City’s Comprehensive Plan Update

Over the past year and a half, the City of Shoreline has been working with the community to update its Comprehensive Plan. You now have an opportunity to comment on the draft Plan and on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).





The DEIS and draft Plan are available for public review on the Picture It: Shoreline 2044 project page from October 15 through 5:00 p.m. November 14.

Public Informational Meeting: A public informational meeting on the Plan and DEIS will be held on October 24, 2024, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.



Planning Commission and Public Hearing: Following the public informational meeting, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their Special Meeting on October 24 at 7:00pm, also in the Council Chamber.



How to Comment: The DEIS and draft Plan are open for a 30-day public and agency comment period. Comments on the DEIS may be provided at the public meeting, public hearing, or submitted in writing to:



Steve Szafran, Senior Planner Steve Szafran, Senior Planner sszafran@shorelinewa.gov

(Subject: Comp Plan DEIS Comments)





Comments are due by 5:00pm November 14, 2024





Picture It: Shoreline 2044





