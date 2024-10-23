Planting Event in Animal Acres Pollinator Garden October 26, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

LFP Rotary members working in the pollinator garden in 2023.
Photo by Linda Holman

On Saturday October 26, 2024 the Master Gardeners of Animal Acres will host a planting party for the new pollinator area. 

On Wednesday October 16th Master Gardeners worked with the city arborist and Public Works to prune several areas in the park including our newest pollinator area. 

We will be planting the new area with 100 plants. This is one of our biggest projects and we are very excited to see it happening. Please join us. This event will begin at 10:00am.



