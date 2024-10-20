Free Spooky Crafts for Wild Niños at Twin Ponds October 26, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024


The newly established Verde Wildwood school in Shoreline is holding an outdoor Halloween event on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10am to 12pm.

The event will be held in the park, northeast from the bathrooms, underneath the trees. 

It is a free all ages event for children and their caregivers. 

Families can gather with their children to do Halloween themed nature crafts and have a fun little time before Halloween.


