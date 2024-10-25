Dinner and entertainment at Filipino-American History Month Celebration before the Rotary football game Friday

Friday, October 25, 2024

 

Yes - you can have it all. Go to Shorewood High School for food and entertainment before you head to the Rotary cross-town football game at Shoreline Stadium, Friday October 25, 2024

This is Shoreline's 2nd Annual Filipino-American History Month Celebration and a collaboration with the City of Shoreline, Shoreline Community College, and Shoreline Historical Museum.

Shorewood is at 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 and the Shoreline Stadium is at 400 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  