Dinner and entertainment at Filipino-American History Month Celebration before the Rotary football game Friday
Friday, October 25, 2024
Yes - you can have it all. Go to Shorewood High School for food and entertainment before you head to the Rotary cross-town football game at Shoreline Stadium, Friday October 25, 2024
This is Shoreline's 2nd Annual Filipino-American History Month Celebration and a collaboration with the City of Shoreline, Shoreline Community College, and Shoreline Historical Museum.
Shorewood is at 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 and the Shoreline Stadium is at 400 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment