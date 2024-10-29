Forest Bathing is a great way to get grounded before the busy holiday season
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
|Forest bathing at Kruckeberg
Forest Bathing is a great way to power off, step away from noise and electronics and ground yourself in nature.
Join Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy for a one-of-a-kind nature experience.
This guided mindfulness activity works well for individuals, friends, and families. Class sizes are limited so grab a ticket while you can!
Pre-registration is required for these activities.
**SPECIAL END OF YEAR RENEWAL THEMED CLASS**
Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:30am
Forest Bathing is a guided forest walk typically lasting for one to two hours, providing a gentle and physically undemanding experience in a natural setting.
- Members – $25
- Non-members – $45
Unlike a hike, there is no specific destination or distance to be measured. Instead, your guide leads participants through a series of sensory invitations that allow people to have fun engaging with their environment and find moments of reflection and inspiration.
Forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) has been popular in Japan for decades and is gaining momentum in the US. A growing number of scientific studies show that forest bathing practices lower stress and blood pressure levels and increase immune system functioning.
Accessibility: These sessions are slow-paced and generally cover less than a mile of trail. The lower garden can be accessed by the new boardwalk.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
