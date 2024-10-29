Forest Bathing is a great way to get grounded before the busy holiday season

Forest bathing at Kruckeberg

Forest Bathing is a great way to power off, step away from noise and electronics and ground yourself in nature. Forest Bathing is a great way to power off, step away from noise and electronics and ground yourself in nature.









This guided mindfulness activity works well for individuals, friends, and families. Class sizes are limited so grab a ticket while you can!



Pre-registration is required for these activities.

Members – $25

Non-members – $45 Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 10:30am



Register here



**SPECIAL END OF YEAR RENEWAL THEMED CLASS**



Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:30am



Register here



Forest Bathing is a guided forest walk typically lasting for one to two hours, providing a gentle and physically undemanding experience in a natural setting. Join Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy for a one-of-a-kind nature experience.This guided mindfulness activity works well for individuals, friends, and families. Class sizes are limited so grab a ticket while you can!Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 10:30am**SPECIAL END OF YEAR RENEWAL THEMED CLASS**Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:30amForest Bathing is a guided forest walk typically lasting for one to two hours, providing a gentle and physically undemanding experience in a natural setting.





Unlike a hike, there is no specific destination or distance to be measured. Instead, your guide leads participants through a series of sensory invitations that allow people to have fun engaging with their environment and find moments of reflection and inspiration.









Accessibility: These sessions are slow-paced and generally cover less than a mile of trail. The lower garden can be accessed by the new boardwalk.



Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at Forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) has been popular in Japan for decades and is gaining momentum in the US. A growing number of scientific studies show that forest bathing practices lower stress and blood pressure levels and increase immune system functioning.Accessibility: These sessions are slow-paced and generally cover less than a mile of trail. The lower garden can be accessed by the new boardwalk.Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177







