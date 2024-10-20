Overnight I-5 ramp and lane overnight closures scheduled at county line all week
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
The work involves the following overnight closures all week:
- Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound State Route 104 from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 through Friday morning, Oct. 25.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 also will close at the same time.
SR 104 at I-5 is known locally as Ballinger Way or NE 205th.
