Overnight I-5 ramp and lane overnight closures scheduled at county line all week

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work around the county line as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. 

The work involves the following overnight closures all week:
  • Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound State Route 104 from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 through Friday morning, Oct. 25. 
  • The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 also will close at the same time.
SR 104 at I-5 is known locally as Ballinger Way or NE 205th.


