Sno-King International Folk Dance Club in November

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Come let your feet wander around the globe with us, engaging in dances from here, there, and everywhere. Come let your feet wander around the globe with us, engaging in dances from here, there, and everywhere.





Every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm we do set, couple, line, and individual dances. A short lesson is followed by a program of dances, and there is room for lots of requests.





We are lucky to have Jana Rickel, our expert guest teacher, come to teach us two exciting Romanian dances on November 6, 2024.



November 9 is our monthly Saturday Party. No teaching, just dancing. You may bring finger food snacks to share.





November 13 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45pm. MacDonald of Keppoch, a Scottish set, will be taught.





You needn't bring a partner if you don't mind dancing with one of us.







