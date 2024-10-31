Recycling Collection Event in Kenmore November 9, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024

The event will take place at the Northlake Lutheran Church in Kenmore

The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event

The collection event will take place Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church  6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Fees do apply for certain items. 


Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators & Freezers*.
             
*Fees apply 

Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.


