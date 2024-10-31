Recycling Collection Event in Kenmore November 9, 2024
Thursday, October 31, 2024
|The event will take place at the Northlake Lutheran Church in Kenmore
The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event
The collection event will take place Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church 6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Fees do apply for certain items.
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators & Freezers*.
*Fees apply
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
