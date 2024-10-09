What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? October 9 - 15





Shoreline Walks - Hamlin Park Cardio Walk - Free



Wednesday, October 9, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Ready to step up the pace and get a good workout? Enjoy some Cadio exercise outside with friends and nature. We will meet at 10 between the Hamlin picnic shelter and bathrooms for moderate paced laps through the NE section of Hamlin Park which includes hills and stairs. Wear sneakers with good traction and get ready to sweat!



Walk is approximately: 1-2 miles / 45 min.



Walk Rating: Difficult (faster pace with some steep hills and uneven ground)



Meet at: Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (2nd parking lot on left, meet near picnic shelter)



Leader: Beth







Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, October 10, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



City of Shoreline Council Chamber





Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Check. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person.





French Wine Tastings at Shoreline Town & Country Market



Thursday, October 10, 2024



3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Please join us for a tasting of French wines!



As they say in France, la vie est trop courte pour boire du mauvais vin: life’s too short to drink bad wine! So come and join us this October for a free tasting event featuring some of our favorite French wines. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! À votre santé! Must be 21 or over to attend.







Talk Time Class



Friday, October 11, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Callin all Ghosts and Ghouls (over 21) for RAINBOW BINGO



Friday, October 11, 2024



7:00 PM - 9:30 PM



The Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will host its monthly fundraiser, Rainbow Bingo, on Friday, October 11, 2024. Doors open at 6 PM, and games begin at 7 PM at the Shoreline Center campus. Attendees will enjoy ten rounds of bingo, prizes, and a few musical performances with the lively Sylvia O’Stayformore as the hostess. Admission is $20, which includes reserved seating, entertainment, and loaded nachos, while bingo cards are $10 each, payable at the door by cash or check. Register online, or call 206-365-1536. This 21+ event also features a cash bar with beer, wine, and Jell-O shots.







Storytime at the Museum



Saturday, October 12, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Storytime at the Museum -Amusement Parks Past



Join us as we explore our history and environment through stories, music,



movement, and creating art. For ages 1-8 with adult







The Great Pumpkin Plant-Up at Sky Nursery



Saturday, October 12, 2024



11:00 AM - 12:30 PM



We're back for another year of fall fun! Plant up your very own pumpkin with beautiful autumn colors to brighten your porch or patio and celebrate the coming of autumn! Class Fee includes a locally grown pumpkin, perennia and annual plants, all planting/finishing materials, and instruction. Class Fee - $60 + tax. Give us a call or head into the registers to sign up. Ages 12 & over welcome with adult guardian. Dress in layers, the greenhouse can be a bit chilly this time of year. Still a few spaces available!







Mushroom Taste-Off at the Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, October 12, 2024



12:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



We're Wild For Mushrooms at T&C! All mushrooms - wild and cultivated - are going to be on sale at T&C from Oct 9th - 15th! Swing on by to check out our amazing displays, and on Saturday October 12th, we'll be sampling all the wonderful mushrooms fall has to offer with some spectacular recipes. Vote on your favorite and see which will be crowned the champion!







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, October 15, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.