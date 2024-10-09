Pumpkin carving contest at Ballinger Thriftway October 25-30, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Get ready to carve your way to the top!

Our first Halloween Pumpkin Carving Contest at Ballinger Thriftway, in Ballinger Village, 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.

We are looking forward to seeing all of your creative designs.

Bring your carved pumpkins into the store from October 25th - October 30th. We will then place your spooktactular pumpkins out to be viewed and judged by customers! The winners will be announced on Halloween for a special prize.

We have an adults and a kids category! This would be a great activity for the whole family to participate in!
Get your carving tools ready for an exciting carving contest!



