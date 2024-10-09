Pumpkin carving contest at Ballinger Thriftway October 25-30, 2024

We are looking forward to seeing all of your creative designs.Bring your carved pumpkins into the store from October 25th - October 30th. We will then place your spooktactular pumpkins out to be viewed and judged by customers! The winners will be announced on Halloween for a special prize.We have an adults and a kids category! This would be a great activity for the whole family to participate in!Get your carving tools ready for an exciting carving contest!